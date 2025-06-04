Navios Maritime Partners has extended its orderbook by acquiring a pair of resale tanker newbuildings.

The Angeliki Frangou-led company is said to have bought two conventionally fuelled aframax product carriers from Pro Tanker Investment — a shipping company launched by New Changjiang Group, which owns Chinese shipbuilder Zhoushan Changhong Shipyard, where the vessels are being built.

Navios was said to be paying slightly more than $67m each for the 115,000-dwt product carriers, which will be equipped with deepwell cargo pumps.