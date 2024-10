Horizon Tankers has returned to Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard for more MR tanker newbuildings.

The Greek shipping company has inked two 50,000-dwt product carriers at the Chinese shipyard, lifting its newbuilding tally at the yard to six.

Shipbuilding players said the latest pair of MR tankers were ordered through options that the company held at the shipyard when it inked its earlier four newbuildings in May.