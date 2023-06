Ireland-based Ardmore Shipping is to retrofit more MR tankers with a scrubber that is ready to also capture carbon.

Dutch manufacturer Value Maritime said the shipping company has ordered three more of its Filtree systems for product carriers.

Ardmore had already committed to installing six kits on its ships.

The vessels added to the list are the 49,000-dwt Ardmore Engineer and the 50,000-dwt Ardmore Exporter and Ardmore Seavanguard (all built 2014).