Bosses at Greek owner Okeanis Eco Tankers have been explaining how their second-quarter spot rates are so far above those of listed rivals.

Chief executive Aristidis Alafouzos faced repeated questions on an earnings call from analysts, who had themselves been fielding questions from clients over the figures.

The New York and Oslo-listed shipowner has said that bookings so far from April to June had been at $75,900 per day for 82% of days on its VLCCs, and $60,800 per day for 57% of suezmax capacity.