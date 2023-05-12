European Union plans to crack down on operators shrugging off Western oil sanctions against Russia will boost the earnings of those respecting them, a senior Greek tanker executive said on Friday.

The EU started talks on Wednesday on an 11th round of sanctions against Russia, mainly to prevent companies flouting measures imposed in the 10 previous rounds.

The talks include tackling ship-to-ship transfers of Russian oil traded in violation of Western price caps, as well as barring port calls in Europe by vessels that have carried Russian cargoes.