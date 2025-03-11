An armed gang has boarded a Panama-flagged tanker as piracy attacks continue in a new Indonesian hotspot.

Seven people raided the vessel while it was transiting eastbound in the Phillip Channel, about 11 nautical miles (20 km) east of Kasu on Monday evening, according to maritime intelligence company Ambrey.

The suspects were said to have been armed with “gun-like” objects.

During the incident, the vessel was underway at 10.6 knots, with an estimated freeboard of 7.6 metres.

The tanker continued its journey on Monday night, Ambrey said.

The company believes crews in the area with freeboards lower than 10 metres are at heightened risk.

Article continues below the advert

“Crews should lock down access to the accommodation block and ship’s stores. It is recommended to carry out partnered deck patrols. Do not confront criminals,” Ambrey added.

TradeWinds reported earlier this month that the Singapore Strait’s maritime robbery danger area is moving.

Sixteen of 21 attempted robberies, or 76%, so far this year have occurred in the Phillip Channel in the western part of the strait, according to the Ministry of Defence Information Fusion Centre (IFC).

There has been a 250% increase in incidents in the strait, from six in January and February 2024 to 21 this year.

In recent years, such attacks have been concentrated largely in the eastern sector of the Singapore Strait close to the Indonesian island of Bintan.

All 16 incidents in the Phillip Channel occurred within an identified hotspot north-west of Kapalajernih Island, the IFC said.

The vessels involved were sailing east from the Malacca Strait towards the Singapore Strait, which is nearer coastal areas where most fishing occurs.

This enables perpetrators to hide and escape easily.

It remains difficult to police this area due to its size, busy traffic and high fishing activity.