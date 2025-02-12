A Greek-flagged tanker has been raided by pirates in one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.

The unnamed ship was travelling eastbound in the Philip Channel, four nautical miles (7.5 km) north-west of Kapalajernih Island, Indonesia, when the incident took place on Wednesday evening, Maritime intelligence company Ambrey Analytics reported.

The company cited local authorities as saying their investigations subsequently revealed there were four suspects armed with bladed weapons.

The robbers stole some engine spare parts before they departed.

No casualties were reported.

The tanker had been underway at 7.2 knots and had an estimated freeboard of seven metres.

“At the time of writing, the vessel was observed continuing its planned route to Balikpapan, Indonesia,” Ambrey added.

This is the latest in a series of pirate raids in the area, usually involving bulkers.

But at the end of January, another Greek-flagged tanker was boarded by armed men off Indonesia.

The ship was targeted by two pirates carrying bladed weapons.

The tanker was heading east in the traffic separation scheme of the Singapore Strait, about 5.5 km north-west of Pemping Island.

It was sailing at a speed of 9.7 knots and had an estimated freeboard of 6.35 metres during the incident.

No casualties were reported, nor were any items reported stolen.

Ambrey says ships with freeboards of less than 10 metres are vulnerable to the gangs.

Crews should lock down access to the accommodation block and ship’s stores, while carrying out partnered deck patrols, it advises.