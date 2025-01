Asia Pacific Shipping (ASP) is poised to become Vietnam’s leading tanker owner as it steps up its presence in the segment with newbuildings, sources say.

The company, which started ordering new vessels at the end of 2023, has extended its growing orderbook with 12 new ships.

The latest vessels booked by the privately owned company span six LR2 tankers, four aframax crude carriers and two stainless steel chemical tankers.