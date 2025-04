Fresh from a $333m IPO cash injection, Asyad Shipping seems to be making the first strides towards a big fleet expansion it announced earlier this year.

The Omani company, previously known as Oman Shipping Co, has been linked to the $205m purchase of a modern VLCC pair sold by Chinese investors.

Brokers in Europe and the US report that Asyad is paying $205m to buy the 307,900-dwt Landbridge Wisdom (built 2020) and Landbridge Glory (built 2019).