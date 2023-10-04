Greece’s Athenian Sea Carriers is making a big push into the chemical tanker segment, doubling its existing orders at a Chinese yard.

Shipbuilding players following the sector told TradeWinds that the Kyriakou family-controlled company, which historically has been focused on VLCCs, has returned to Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group with a repeat order for 18,500-dwt chemical carriers.

This brings the total number of chemical tankers it has ordered at the state-owned shipyard to eight after diversifying into the business early this year with an initial order for a quartet of vessels.