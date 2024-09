Athenian Sea Carriers, the tanker company of Greece’s Kyriakou family, may be offloading its only remaining legacy vessel.

Greek market sources and brokers in the US and Athens are tying the firm to a $80m deal for the 319,100-dwt Captain X Kyriakou (built 2013).

The HD Hyundai Heavy Industries-built vessel, which has just passed a special survey, is believed to be heading to a Norwegian fund buyer in a deal arranged by Fearnleys.