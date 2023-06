Atlantica Shipping has cashed in its tanker fleet, grossing roughly $39m in the process.

The Oslo-based owner and regular sale and purchase market player sold the 51,200-dwt Atlantica Brave (built 2018), the last of the five MR tankers it acquired between 2018 and 2021.

“It has been good sales,” chairman Johan Werner told TradeWinds of the recent divestment, which began in October.