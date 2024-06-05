One of Greece’s biggest orderbooks has grown even further, as Leon Patitsas-led Atlas Maritime and partners European Maritime Finance (EMF) inked yet another pair of suezmax vessels with DH Shipbuilding.

The order for the scrubber-fitted, dual-fuel capable ships was signed on the Greek owner’s yacht Bliss during Posidonia in Athens on Tuesday.

Including ships already delivered, the deal brings the number of shipbuilding contracts that Atlas has placed since November 2020 to 25 ships worth more than $2bn.