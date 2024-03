Athens-based shipowner Atlas Maritime has clinched benchmark, long-term employment for an aframax it took delivery of last year.

Market sources say that major charterer Phillips 66 (P66) has booked the 115,100-dwt Freeport Star (built 2023) for three years at $42,500 per day, according to market sources.

Historical data on the Clarksons and VesselsValue databases show no other aframax crude carrier having been fixed at this level for such a period.