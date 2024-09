UK shipbroker Gibsons has identified a “malaise” in the Mexican oil industry that could dent tanker usage.

State oil producer Pemex’s big new Olmeca refinery in Dos Bocas was inaugurated in 2022 but is only producing about 60% of its nameplate capacity of 340,000 barrels per day, reports have said.

Mexico’s president-elect Claudia Sheinbaum has pledged to invest in renewable energy and cap the country’s oil production.