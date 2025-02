Saudi Arabia’s leading shipping firm, Bahri, announced a record annual profit on Sunday, driven by a growing fleet that is set to expand further in the coming months.

The owner of 93 crude tankers, chemical carriers and bulkers posted a net income of SAR 2.1bn ($578m) in 2024 — up by one-third from the previous year.

The bumper profit resulted from revenue increasing by 8% to SAR 9.48bn