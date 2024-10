Saudi shipping giant Bahri has reportedly bought two Chinese-built MR2 product tankers from Singapore-based IMC Shipping.

US-based brokers said the Guangzhou CSSC Longxue Shipbuilding-built 50,000-dwt Maritime Inspiration and Maritime Verity (both built 2021) were sold for a total of $96m.

VesselsValue estimated the ships as worth $57.2m