Tonnage-hungry Bahri is offloading its oldest VLCC and has snapped up a secondhand bulker.

The Saudi Arabian state-backed shipowner sold the 303,000-dwt Safwa (built 2002) for $31.7m, according to broker reports.

It comes just a few weeks after Bahri took a fleet of nine modern VLCCs from Evangelos Marinakis in a $1bn deal.