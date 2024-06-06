International Maritime Industries (IMI) is on the hunt for Greek clients on top of pledges from its shareholder Bahri to provide it with billions of dollars worth of VLCC newbuildings.

The joint venture, which includes Saudi energy and shipping giants Saudi Aramco and Bahri, revealed at Posidonia that it had initial agreements for a pipeline of projects.

According to a presentation, IMI will be “the only shipyard in the world with guaranteed off-take agreements worth $10bn over 10 years for ships and offshore rigs”.