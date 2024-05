Two VLCC fixtures in the Red Sea have demonstrated a shift in Saudi Arabian oil flows in the Middle East and beyond.

Kpler data showed state oil giant Aramco’s Jazan Refinery has received two domestic VLCC crude cargoes from the Yanbu terminal in the Red Sea, rather than from the major Ras Tanura terminal in the Middle East Gulf.

This route avoids the Houthi-attack-prone areas off the coast of Yemen.