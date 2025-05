Bahri VLCCs are to handle Red Sea crude exports for Japan’s Taiyo Oil, which is seeking to cut shipping costs.

The buyer is switching to shipping out Saudi Aramco barrels on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis, taking on responsibility for the cargoes until delivery, sources told Platts.

This will work out cheaper than chartering vessels on a free-on-board (FOB) basis amid relatively high rates for VLCCs moving oil east from the dangerous region.