In a tanker market dominated by medium-size sales, one surprising deal has stood out for brokers so far in June.

US-listed DHT Holdings managed to secure a scarce secondhand capture of a modern VLCC at $94.5m.

The ship was built at Hyundai Heavy Industries in 2018, but was not named by the buyer.

Brokers have now said the ship is Greek owner Enesel’s 319,200-dwt scrubber-fitted Maria P Lemos.