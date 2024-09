Aframax rates could soon receive a shot in the arm as hope mounts of a return to the market for Libyan oil.

Most crude exports have been blocked for nearly a month and oil production has plunged after the eastern administration ordered a shutdown as it battled to control the central bank and thus oil revenue.

Fearnley Securities noted that the country’s western and eastern factions signed an agreement on the process for appointing a new central bank governor on Wednesday.