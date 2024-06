Tanker owners are beginning to wonder if the optimism being felt at Posidonia is too good to last or is built on a firmer foundation than in shipping’s 2008 heyday.

Evangelos Marinakis and fellow tanker CEOs Alexander Saverys and Mikael Skov told the TradeWinds Shipowners Forum in Athens on Tuesday that tanker capacity is tight and getting tighter.

But they remain wary of “black swan” events that could halt the party.