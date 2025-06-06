Representatives of major shipowners gathered for the first time during Nor-Shipping as part of their work with the Achilles trade transparency network.

Members, including Stolt-Nielsen, Odfjell and BW LPG, are taking a lead to strengthen responsible and resilient supply chains as part of the platform’s business advisory group, Achilles said.

Executives from Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement, Neptune Lines and the Anglo-Eastern and Seaspan procurement joint venture SeaSourcing were also part of the discussions.

Each of the companies shared insights on non-financial reporting and best practices on compliance with European regulations and global standards designed to promote transparency and accountability.

Odfjell chief sustainability officer Oistein Jensen said: “Our involvement … aligns with Odfjell’s commitment to advancing sustainable practices across the maritime industry.

“Through industry collaboration and contributing our insights, we aim to shape a more transparent and responsible supply chain, supporting the industry’s collective journey towards greater sustainability and compliance with evolving regulations.”

Odfjell joined UK-run Achilles Maritime Network (AMN) last year, bringing the total number of ships involved to more than 1,500.

The initiative is overseen by supply chain risk manager Achilles.

Its chief executive, Paul Stanley, said the group forms a powerful platform for shaping practical, scalable solutions that help the entire sector operate more responsibly and efficiently.

“By leveraging the group’s collective expertise, we aim to foster a more responsible and efficient procurement ecosystem that benefits all stakeholders,” he added.

BW LPG head of procurement Rick Ackermann said his company views procurement as a strategic lever for driving sustainability.

Achilles believes that as regulatory and stakeholder demands for transparency increase, many businesses face challenges collecting, validating and reporting environmental, governance and social status and other data.

The network streamlines data requests and reduces duplication across clients, it said.