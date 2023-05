Analysts have backed tanker owner Hafnia to increase dividend payouts after a record first quarter profit.

Adjusted Ebitda of $296m was slightly below consensus of $302m in the first quarter.

But the net figure of $256.5m was ahead of analysts’ estimates due to ship sales.

Norwegian investment bank Fearnley Securities sees Ebitda potential of between $260m and $275m in the second quarter.

The BW Group-backed shipowner said it was paying out 60% of earnings as a dividend, a total of $154m.