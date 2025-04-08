Wind propulsion company Bound4blue has completed the retrofit of its biggest sails yet.

The eSail suction system was fitted onto Wisby Tankers’ 39,000-dwt juice tanker Atlantic Orchard (built 2014) at the Astander Shipyard in Spain.

At 26 metres in height, the four units are the largest suction sails ever built and installed on a vessel.

The carrier is chartered by giant trader Louis Dreyfus Co from the Swedish owner.

The specialised ship had its sails installed during a scheduled stop for its 10-year survey in Santander.

The work was carried out in under a day.

The tanker was originally a bulker before being converted in 2020.

Bound4blue said that the ship will now benefit from simplified FuelEU Maritime compliance, leveraging the wind reward factor, along with additional advantages under the Carbon Intensity Indicator, the European Union Emissions Trading System and other regulations.

“Depending on trading routes, the vessel will now benefit from fuel consumption and emission savings, projected to reach around 10%, also unlocking commercial advantages,” the manufacturer added.

This was the third installation so far in 2024 for Bound4blue.

The DNV-approved sails have been fitted to ships including MR tankers, general cargo ships and ro-ro vessels.

Jose Miguel Bermudez, the company’s chief executive and co-founder, said the project showcased the simplicity and versatility of adopting wind propulsion solutions.

“This specialist project is a prime example of how our technology meets customer needs,” he added.

“In this case, the units were lifted into positions originally occupied by four deck cranes, with all electrical and structural work, sail preparation and full unit programming carried out in one coordinated yard visit.”

Bound4blue said the eSails have a typical payback period of less than five years.

Recent orders have been received from owners like Maersk Tankers, Marflet Marine, Eastern Pacific Shipping and Klaveness Combination Carriers.

Sebastien Landerretche, Louis Dreyfus Co’s global head of freight, said the deal reflected the trader’s journey towards shaping a low-carbon maritime industry.

"We are excited about this significant first step of a voyage that represents a new milestone in our group’s long history in shipping,” he added.

“We look forward to sharing our initial experiences and insights in the weeks to come, as we complete our first crossing to Brazil, before returning to Europe.”