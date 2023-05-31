Crude and product tankers can look forward to the longest period of strength since the 2008 financial crisis with oil consumption set to hit record highs next year, said industry body Bimco.

Oil demand led by China, increases in average haul linked to sanctions imposed on Russia and slow fleet growth are all contributing to the “firmly positive” outlook for the sector, said the shipowner group.

Freight rates have not yet matched peaks at the end of 2022 but earnings “remain solid and time charter rates and second-hand ship prices are at their highest levels since the financial crisis of 2008”, it said.