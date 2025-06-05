Bimco is developing a new standard charter clause to guide owners through the maze of US port fees targeting Chinese shipping.

The Copenhagen-based shipowners’ organisation has begun work to address “contractual uncertainties” arising from the measures to impose extra levies on some Chinese-built or owned ships calling at US ports.

The watered-down proposals were clarified earlier this year, with oil exports in effect exempt from the US trade representative (USTR)’s fees for all but Chinese-owned tankers.