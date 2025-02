A suezmax tanker that suffered explosions in a Russian port on Sunday may have deliberately targeted, according to maritime security company Ambrey Analytics.

Russian authorities have released additional details on the incident in the engine room of the 164,500-dwt Koala (built 2003) at Ust-Luga in the Baltic Sea, forcing the crew to leave the ship.

The three blasts in the aft section resulted in one hole measuring 100 cm by 80 cm and two larger gashes of four metres by two metres in the hull.