BP Shipping has logged a lower profit for 2023, but its fleet has grown.

According to accounts filed at Companies House in the UK, net earnings last year came in at $250m.

This is down from $277m in 2022 when the company was boosted by the reversal of an impairment of nearly $134m.

BP Shipping is one private slice of the larger group, handling shipping and ship management, and reflecting the operations of the UK-linked shipping activities.