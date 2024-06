BP is making history with the first shipment of clean oil products into Europe from Nigeria’s giant new Dangote refinery.

The 52,000-dwt Doric Breeze (built 2013) is en route from West Africa with a 45,000-tonne of jet fuel, two sources told S&P Global Commodity Insights.

The vessel, owned by Greece’s Chios Navigation (Hellas), is due to arrive on 11 June in Rotterdam.