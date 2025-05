Accelerating California refinery closures could be set to boost clean tanker demand, according to UK shipbroker Braemar.

Last week, US independent Valero announced it would shut or repurpose its 145,000-barrels-per-day Benicia refinery near San Francisco by April.

The company is also evaluating strategic alternatives for its 85,000-bpd Wilmington facility in Los Angeles, Braemar said.