Taiwan’s tightening of inspections on China-linked vessels could cause berthing delays, UK shipbroker Braemar has warned.

Since the end of March, Taiwan has required “substandard vessels” and tankers, LPG carriers, ro-ros and offshore ships controlled in China, Hong Kong or Macau to “consult” with the relevant authorities when applying for navigation permits.

“Because this takes a long time, port agents recommend applications be submitted 30 days in advance to avoid affecting the timeliness of vessels’ entry to the port,” the London shop said.