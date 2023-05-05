Clarksons Securities is urging investors to take a longer view after VLCC owner DHT Holdings’ share price dropped 8% despite earnings meeting analysts’ expectations on Thursday.

The investment bank’s analysts Frode Morkedal and Even Kolsgaard said: “We believe that the broader turmoil in the equity, oil and tanker markets is to blame.

“Much of this appears to be exaggerated; at the very least, we expect the oil market’s weakness to recover as oil demand picks up seasonally in the second half, resulting in a resurgence in charter activity as well.”