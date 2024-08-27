Altera Shuttle Tankers has delivered better-than-expected quarterly earnings growth even as revenue pulled back.

The Norway and Scotland-headquartered tanker owner, a unit of Brookfield Business Partners controlled Altera Infrastructure, reported second-quarter net income of $33.9m, a significant improvement on just under $2.22m in the same period of 2023.

That came as revenue dipped to $124m from $136m over the same timeframe, a decline that was blamed on lower reimbursable bunker purchases and on the shift of the 151,000-dwt floating storage and offloading vessel Nordic Brasilia (built 2004) to conventional tanker trades, among other factors.