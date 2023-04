When it comes to the so-called shadow fleet, BRS Group is seeing shades of grey.

The French shipbroker said it was adopting the term “grey fleet” for the ships carrying oil and oil products out of Russia, given the complexities of the trade.

“What has become immediately clear is that the term ‘shadow’, previously used to describe this non-mainstream fleet, is now insufficient to describe the nuances associated with this fleet,” the broker said.