BRS Group is predicting a “softening” of tanker values as demand for older ships to carry Russian oil starts to slacken.

The Paris shop notes that secondhand prices continue to rise steadily, particularly for vintage units that saw a flurry of sale-and-purchase activity during the first half, albeit with annual value gains slowing down in the second quarter.

Buyers have been particularly interested in suezmaxes and aframaxes that can serve the Russian oil trade, the broker explained.