Norwegian VLCC start-up Bruton is backing the big tanker market due to positive supply-demand fundamentals.

The Oslo-listed company, backed by investor Tor Olav Troim, believes conditions are favourable for higher crude carrier earnings in the coming years.

Bruton, which has two VLCCs due for delivery in 2026, said the total tanker orderbook-to-fleet ratio stands at 13.7%,