Giant Swiss producer Proman has reassured shipowners that the supply of green methanol will match future demand as shipping decarbonises.

Anita Gajadhar, executive director of marketing & logistics, told TradeWinds: “We are hearing every day new announcements for newbuild methanol ships.

“Once there is the demand, you will see the supply come. It’s just how the business works.”

AP Moller-Maersk has 19 boxships on order that will need the low-carbon fuel.