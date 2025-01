Chinese shipbuilder New Dayang Shipbuilding has landed an order for four 50,000-dwt medium range product tankers in a deal that marks the shipyard’s entry into the tanker sector.

A Dayang official confirmed the order, saying it is also the shipyard’s first newbuilding deal for 2025.

Some shipbuilding players said they were surprised that New Dayang has made the tanker move as the shipbuilder is best known for building mid-size bulk carriers.