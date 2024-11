Hainan-based bulker company Yangpu Zhongxin Shipping is diversifying into the tanker sector with orders for two medium-range (MR) product tankers at Jiangsu Dayang Offshore Equipment Co.

The order, which sees the Nanjing-based shipbuilder make its debut in the MR tanker sector, calls for the pair of 50,000-dwt newbuildings to be delivered between the end of 2026 and the first half of 2027.