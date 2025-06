VLCC spot rates have dropped further as a second quarter rally fades, brokers and analysts say.

Earnings for eco tankers now stand at an average of $34,300 per day, down 7% from Tuesday and 25% week-on-week, according to Clarksons Securities.

The fall is being driven by routes out of the Middle East Gulf, where there is a substantial tonnage list weighing on the market, the investment bank reported.