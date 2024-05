Canadian oil exporters have been “smart” to get the new Trans Mountain Expansion (TMX) pipeline up and running.

In an interview with UK shipbroker Alibra Shipping that was shared with TradeWinds, Punit Oza, founder of consultancy Maritime NXT, said the east coast outlet will move loadings nearer to key Asian customers.

“It is quite clear that the centre of gravity in world trade is moving more towards Asia in general,” Oza argued.