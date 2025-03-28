US tariffs are pushing Canadian exporters to look elsewhere and nobody is benefiting as much as aframax owners.

The crude tanker segment continued its meteoric rise on Friday with Clarksons fleet weighted average jumping just over 13% to $45,800 per day, an improvement of nearly 52% from last week and over 72% from last month.

Signal Ocean said the 10% tariffs the US slapped on Canadian energy exports earlier this month has rerouted barrels to Europe as buyers there look for more stable sources of crude.