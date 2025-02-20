UK classification society Lloyd’s Register and Greek shipowner Capital Ship Management say they have completed a pioneering onshore power supply test for a series of six new suezmaxes.

This was the world’s first such successful compatibility assessment for tankers, the partners added.

“The innovative project marks a significant step forward in the transition towards sustainable port operations,” they said.

The assessment ensures that Capital’s 155,000-dwt Argeus, Aristoklis, Archelaos, Aristodimos, Ayrton and Amor will be fully compatible with onshore power infrastructure at the Port of Long Beach in California.

This means the vessels will be ready for seamless connection to shore power at berth, enhancing both operational efficiency and environmental compliance, the companies added.

The tankers will be delivered between 2025 and 2027 by New Times Shipbuilding in China.

LR said it had played a fundamental role in the project by resolving the technical uncertainties relating to onshore power supply compatibility, a challenge that had previously hindered shipowners and shipyards from specifying and installing the correct equipment.

“By successfully clarifying these requirements, LR has solved a key issue for vessels visiting the oil terminals at POLB [Port of Long Beach] to ensure they comply with the California Air Resources Board (CARB) emission control requirements,” it added.

The class society explained that ports and shipowners worldwide are facing increasing pressure to adopt shore power solutions.

Theo Kourmpelis — LR’s director of tankers, emerging oil markets and future fuels — said the standard lacked critical information, making it challenging for shipowners and yards to procure equipment with the correct technical specifications and ensure proper onboard installation.

“The wrong configuration could lead to non-compliance with port requirements and penalties from CARB, which came into effect this year,” he added.

Nikolas Vaporis, Capital’s chief technical officer, said: “We are thrilled to have completed this groundbreaking project. Capital is always at the forefront of technological developments, but it is really important for us to future-proof our fleet towards all current and coming regulatory requirements.”