Two Greek shipowners have dived in on up to 16 LNG dual-fuelled suezmax tanker newbuilding berths at China’s New Times Shipbuilding in two separate deals that could be worth up to $1.4bn for the yard.

Brokers and shipbuilding sources said that Evangelos Marinakis’ Capital Maritime and Maria Angelicoussis-led Maran Tankers have each pencilled in orders for four firm vessels and the same number of optional berths.

They give a price of around $87m on the ships, although the specifications from each shipowner are understood to differ, which will affect the pricing on the individual deals.