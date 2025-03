Cyprus-based owner Petros Panagiotidis is creating another Nasdaq-listed shipping company, this time with a focus on tankers.

The majority shareholder of bulker and boxship company Castor Maritime is forming Robin Energy by spinning out an MR1 product carrier from Toro Corp, which was itself split off from Castor in 2023 to own LPG vessels.

The move follows a recommendation by a special committee of independent board members.