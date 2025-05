Norchem, which is controlled by Laurence Ward Odfjell, bought Odfjell shares worth NOK 77.3m ($7.6m) on Wednesday.

It acquired 750,516 B-shares at NOK 103 each on Oslo Bors.

Norchem now owns almost 26m A-shares and around 7.8m B-shares in Odfjell, equivalent to 42.37% of the outstanding shares and 42.02%