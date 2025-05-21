Nasdaq-listed Pyxis Tankers is expecting to soon be able to boost its wet and dry fleet.

“We believe there will be compelling opportunities in the near future to expand our fleet of mid-sized, modern eco-efficient vessels in both the product tanker and dry-bulk sectors,” the Greek owner’s chief executive Valentios “Eddie” Valentis said in its first-quarter report.

Until then, Pyxis will continue to use cash flow to further enhance balance sheet liquidity, pay off scheduled debt and maintain the strong technical and commercial performance of the six existing ships, he explained.